AUBURN — Bill Dreist has not missed an Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival since it debuted in 1956.
So when this year’s official event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dreist decided he would come to Auburn for Labor Day weekend, anyway.
“I came because of the people that I knew would show up here,” he said of other classic car enthusiasts. “It’s become a habit when I’ve been coming since 1956.”
That also was the year Dreist joined the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club and traveled to its first annual reunion in Auburn. In years past, he attended the festival with a classic Auburn Automobile Co. car. Currently, he owns a Duesenberg and two Cords.
This year, Dreist did not make the journey to Auburn with one of his classic cars. Instead he brought his GMC motor home, which he is using for accommodations. Accompanying Dreist are his wife, Liz, who has been attending the festival since 1965, and his daughter.
Dreist said this weekend’s unofficial gathering of ACD enthusiasts and their automobiles is the first car show he has attended all summer.
When other events were canceled due to COVID-19, Dreist said, he decided to make the most of it.
“I said, ‘I’m going to Auburn!’” he added.
Roger Obecny of Tinley Park, Illinois, has been coming to the festival for about 10 years. He arrived in Auburn with his 1963 Buick Electra.
“I got tired of having nothing to do,” he said of his decision to travel to Auburn despite the festival being cancelled.
While in Auburn, Obecny always stays at the historic Auburn Hotel, and this year is no different.
Asked what makes the hotel special, he quipped, “The ambiance.”
Despite the cancellation of official festival events, an unofficial parade was planned to begin today at 11 a.m. and follow the traditional Parade of Classics route on Jackson Street to Second Street to Main Street.
