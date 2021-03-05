AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported only one new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident.
It marks the first time that only one case was reported since Aug. 11, 2020.
Friday’s new-case report continues a improving trend in which 28 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of four per day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,907 since the start of the pandemic.
Friday’s new patient is between 21-30 years of age, the health department said.
No one over the age of 70 has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 10 days.
A total of 76 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
