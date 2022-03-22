INDIANAPOLIS — Despite facing opposition from many in the law enforcement community in the state Gov. Eric Holcomb signed HB 1296 late Monday afternoon, which essentially repeals Indiana’s requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public.
The bill, authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, which was revived by the House and Senate, was approved by legislatures in the closing days of this year’s legislative session. Senators approved the bill 30-20 after House members voted 68-30 largely along party lines to move the bill forward.
“This new law represents a big win for law-abiding Hoosier gun owners,” Smaltz said. “After an abundance of testimony over the last two years, committee and floor debates, and years of research, it’s great to see this legislation clear the final hurdle. Responsible Hoosiers shouldn’t have to cut through burdensome red tape, including facing long delays, to obtain a government-issued permit to protect themselves, especially when criminals don’t.”
The bill’s provisions would allow anyone 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order from a court or having a dangerous mental illness. Supporters argued the permit requirement undermines Second Amendment protections by forcing law-abiding citizens to undergo police background checks that can take weeks.
“The Second Amendment has been debated for years, yet time and again, our U.S. Supreme Court has reaffirmed this important constitutional right that I fully support,” Holcomb said in a statement on Monday. “Twenty-three other states have laws comparable to HEA 1296. Vermont has had a constitutional carry law in place since it became a state, and several other states have had a similar law for more than a decade.”
State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, along with other law enforcement agencies from around the state, the state Fraternal Order of Police, police chiefs association and county prosecutors association all spoke against the bill during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in February.
“As Superintendent of Indiana State Police, I have pledged my continued commitment to Governor Holcomb to work toward solutions enacting HEA 1296,” Carter said in a Monday statement. “I like Governor Holcomb, feel enormous responsibility for front-line law enforcement officers. I will work with law enforcement leaders across our state to make necessary changes to firearms enforcement as well as identifying the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm as defined by Indiana statute.”
The law, which will take affect July 1, creates the crime of “unlawful carrying of a handgun” and specifies the penalties for committing the crime. It also makes theft of a firearm a Level 5 felony.
If a person is currently prohibited, under federal or state laws, from possessing a firearm, he or she will still be prohibited once the law goes into effect. If that prohibited person has a firearm, he or she can be prosecuted.
Firearm permits will remain available, without fee, to anyone who wants or needs one, such as Hoosiers desiring to carry a firearm to, through or in another state that has reciprocity with Indiana.
“We will continue to encourage citizens to apply for, and maintain, a firearms permit,” Carter said. “A permit will assist law enforcement officers and will also allow a permit holder reciprocity with other states.”
