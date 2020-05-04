AUBURN — Even if tax collections are slow, DeKalb County will have no problem making its bond payments, the DeKalb County Council heard Monday.
Auditor Jan Bauman said the most immediate problem from this spring’s pandemic-related economic slowdown could involve highway funding.
Bauman said the county’s main operating fund — the general fund — receives $8 million from property taxes and $4 million from income taxes.
Property taxes also make bond payments on money borrowed to build the Central Communication center.
Income taxes also go to loan repayments for the new Community Corrections Center.
Property taxes are due May 11, but Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered that no penalties can be charged if taxes are paid by July 11.
Some large businesses might decide to delay their property tax payments by two months, Bauman said. That could affect other government agencies and schools that typically have bond payments due on June 30 and Dec. 31.
Bauman suggested that agencies who need money for bond payments should contact large businesses and encourage them to pay by May 11 if they can.
The county won’t have to do that, she said. Bauman told council members they would be “pleasantly surprised” by the county’s bond situation.
The Central Communications building bond fund is set up so that payments are always ahead of schedule, she said. The county already has enough money for its June payment, even before collecting this spring’s property taxes.
Income taxes, which pay for the Community Corrections bond, are based by the state on 2018 income levels.
“We will not feel the effect of income taxes until 2022 for what’s going on this year,” Bauman said.
But even then, “not to worry,” she said. The Community Corrections bond fund is required to collect 10% more than needed for payments.
“We already have a healthy balance in that fund that is going to continue to grow every year, because we’re not spending all of it,” Bauman said.
“Our bonds are safe. Our payments are safe. I don’t see any problems, even in 2022,” she told council members.
Property tax collections are running behind this spring, but Steel Dynamics Inc. has paid its taxes, “and they are huge,” Bauman said.
In one trouble spot, the county is expecting a 40% decrease in gasoline tax revenues — which pay for highway operations — because people are not driving as much.
“In just a few weeks, we’re going to be seeing that dip,” Bauman said. However, she said county Highway Superintendent Ben Parker does not see any problems for 2020. She said the highway fund will see any effects in its 2021 budget.
As a possible drawback, DeKalb County could be looking at less winter maintenance of roads in the future, she said, adding, “They may have to get to the point where they only plow after so many inches of snow, or only salt intersections instead of the whole road.”
Council President Rick Ring said the county intended to pay off the Community Corrections Center bonds early. An income tax increase to pay for the building is scheduled to expire when the payments are finished, he said.
“Then we’re going to have to relook at it, because we have a jail issue” that might need funding to build a new jail at some point, Ring said.
“We have put ourselves back on firm financial footing, and we don’t want to do anything to jeopardize that,” Ring told the council members. He said he is proud of them.
“Nine years ago when I got on the County Council, we were having some major financial issues. This council has put us back on firm financial footing,” with assistance from the auditor and county commissioners, Ring said.
DeKalb County has reserve funds in this year’s budget, and, “Seven or eight years ago, that would not have been possible,” Ring said. “We would have gotten the income, and we would have spent it.”
