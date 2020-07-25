WATERLOO — There will be at least one contested race for DeKalb Central school board in the November general election.
John Davis filed as a candidate for the seat representing the City of Auburn Friday at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office. That seat currently is held by Heather Krebs, who serves as school board president and has filed for re-election.
Davis is the grandson of Dr. John Molin, who served as a principal and later as a school board member for the DeKalb Central school district.
The deadline to file is noon Friday, Aug. 21.
