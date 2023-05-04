AUBURN — While the meeting barely lasted 30 minutes, the Auburn City Council accomplished several tasks Tuesday.
All of the measures were approved by unanimous 7-0 votes by members Dave Bundy, Natalie DeWitt, Jim Finchum, Denny Ketzenberger, Matthew Kruse, Emily Prosser and Kevin Webb.
One ordinance, passed on second reading, amends the city’s unified development ordinance. Among other things, the language change would permit changing the zoning of property within the city limits and extra-territorial jurisdiction from agricultural use to a planned development district.
This will allow land in the city’s northwest corner for the planned Fieldstone subdivision and Watson Estates along the city’s west side to be rezoned from agriculture use to planned development districts.
The Fieldstone development on C.R. 36A west of Indiana Avenue will include 26 duplex units and 15 town houses. Watson Estates, with the extension of Lenora Lane to C.R. 19, will bring 131 new houses to Auburn.
Later, the council approved ordinances amending the city’s zoning map, reflecting the new classifications of those properties.
The council approved the second reading of an ordinance that issues revenue bonds for infrastructure improvements in Northwest Economic Allocation area that includes the Auburn Crossings development.
Greg Balsano from Baker Tilly and bond counsel Randy Rompola of Barnes & Thornburg LLP reviewed updated tax increment finance (TIF) numbers for the area.
Last month, Balsano said the city will provide $3 million in TIF proceeds — in two equal bond payments of $1.5 million, one each on or before Dec. 31, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2024 — to the developer as reimbursement for public infrastructure improvements.
Phase I is lots 2-6 and phase II is lots 7 and 8, which includes two hotels. To date, Belle Tire, Verizon, and restaurants Chipotle, Texas Roadhouse and Panda Express have committed to phase I lots.
“Now, you’re seeing phase II, over approximately a 25-year lifespan, generate a little over $2 million. Phase I and phase II, if both were to occur, the estimates we’re showing are now just under $7.9 million over that 25-year period,” Balsano said. That translates to just under $360,000 per year.
The remaining steps, with council approval, include presenting it to the city’s Redevelopment Commission on June 6 and, if approved, the bond would close on June 8.
“The (bond) payments would be used to reimburse the developer,” Rompola said. “Those payments are only made to the extent the developer does the work.
“In the odd event that the thing fell apart, there would be no obligation to pay,” he continued.
“These TIF estimates are very conservative in the sense they don’t show any increase in assessed value,” Rompola added. “It just assumes flat, no growth or no increase in assessed value.”
Finchum, who also serves on the Plan Commission, gave a report on a special meeting that took place Monday for the mixed use 715 development, to be located between 7th and 15th streets on the city’s west side. If approved, that development would have commercial, residential and retail in it.
Finchum also said the petition for an east side Dollar General — tabled for several months — has been withdrawn due to issues with the Indiana Department of Transportation and sidewalks. In addition, Popeye’s, intended to be in the Auburn Crossings development, has withdrawn its petition due to access issues. Auburn Ice has also withdrawn its application.
Still, the Plan Commission will be busy May 9 with Panda Express, the Speed subdivision and a rezoning on the agenda.
In other business, Mayor Mike Ley read and signed a proclamation declaring May as Pink Out month to promote the importance of education and the need for breast cancer screening in Auburn. City officials wore pink T-shirts at Tuesday’s meeting.
Earlier, with wife Kari and daughter Finn watching, police officer Craig Goble was promoted to the rank of corporal.
