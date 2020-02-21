Jackson Blue Ribbons 4H club meets
AUBURN — The Jackson Blue Ribbons 4H Club met Feb. 10 at the Jackson Township Community Building. The club brainstormed new learning experiences for this year.
The club also welcomed a new leader, Jeff Washler.
“I’ve been involved for a long time, but still have a lot to learn,” Washler said.
The club will meet again on March 17.
