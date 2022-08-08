INDOT announces U.S. 6 paving

FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces asphalt resurfacing on U.S. 6 in DeKalb and Noble counties.
Crews will be working between the east junction of S.R. 3 and U.S. 6 in Kendallville and the junction of I-69 and U.S. 6 west of Waterloo. Construction is scheduled to start on or after this Wednesday, with work expected to last until mid-November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During construction, drivers should expect alternating lane closures in both directions of travel.
Drivers are urged to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free while traveling in and around all work zones.
