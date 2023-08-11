AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will offer a new children’s multimedia book club beginning Aug. 22.
Stories & Streaming is designed for elementary-aged children and will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:15 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the main library.
The book club will focus on one children’s book at a time by listening to a book over multiple weeks. While listening, children can enjoy a passive activity like drawing, coloring, or a variety of other quiet projects.
After finishing each book, the group will watch the movie version of the book. This will be an opportunity to note the similarities and differences between the book and the movie.
Hoopla and Libby, streaming services Eckhart Public Library makes available to its cardholders, will be used.
The first book will be “The BFG” by Roald Dahl.
More information can be found on the library’s online calendar, https://epl-lib.libcal.com.
