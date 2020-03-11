AUBURN — The DeKalb County Clerk’s office is preparing for a new election routine as it moves to a new vote center model for the May 5 primary election.
In October, the DeKalb County Election Board approved a plan that will make DeKalb County a vote center county, beginning with this year’s primary election.
In preparation, DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright has compiled an informational postcard that will be mailed to voters in advance of the election. The card contains information on Election Day polling locations, voting hours and early voting opportunities.
Until now, DeKalb County voters had cast their ballots at their assigned precincts. The vote center plan establishes 10 vote centers throughout the county, and voters from every precinct will be able to vote at any vote center location.
Vote center Election Day polling locations will be at the Ashley Community Building; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Voters also will have increased early voting opportunities at certain vote centers that will be open prior to Election Day.
Early voting will begin April 7 at the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office and continue, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., ending Monday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Early voting also will be offered at the clerk’s office on Saturday, April 25, and Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Other early voting opportunities will be at:
• the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett on Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, April 30, from 2-7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• New Hope Christian Center Unity Hall in Waterloo on: Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday through Friday, April 27 through May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Coburn Corners Church of Christ, St. Joe, on Tuesday, April 28, from 2-7 p.m.
• Ashley Community Center on Wednesday, April 29, from 2-7 p.m.
Albright is reminding DeKalb County voters they no longer are restricted to a specific polling location and can vote where it is most convenient.
Voters still will have the option to vote absentee by mail and vote via the travel board for confined voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.