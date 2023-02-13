Auburn City Steakhouse expanding

AUBURN – Auburn City Hardware was a fixture in downtown Auburn for generations.
In its historic footprint, Auburn City Steakhouse is undergoing a major expansion that will help it remain a destination for many more generations, according to owner Bob Lebamoff.
Because of space limitations, the restaurant has had to turn away requests for large gatherings, but two new areas will suit the business’ needs.
“I think the time’s right,” Lebamoff said. “COVID has pretty pushed itself to a different dimension. I think it’s going to be around for a long time, but it’s not the lockdown mode it’s been the last two years.
“The biggest thing that we haven’t been able to do is take those larger parties and groups.
“We get calls all the time, being in DeKalb County, ‘Can you take 80 people? Can you take 100 people? Can you take 125 people?’
“We’ve probably said no a hundred times because we just don’t have the space,” he said. “Now we will.”
The projects are possible with generous financial support of the James family, who have been influential in many Auburn projects.
“Thanks to the James family and their continued commitment to Auburn and their reinvestment in the buildings that are down here.
“Rick came to me probably a year ago and said, ‘What do you think about expanding? The building next door is available. If you’re interested, then I’m interested in refurbishing it, investing capital in it, and hopefully it will be here another hundred years like it’s already been here,” Lebamoff said, recalling their conversation.
The first phase will be an executive dining room on the second floor, overlooking Main Street and the DeKalb County Courthouse. This room, with seating for 24 people, can be used for bourbon, beer and wine dinners and special occasions, Lebamoff explained.
The executive room will have private access and be equipped with audiovisual equipment so that groups can conduct business meetings and have dinner in the same location.
That phase is targeted for a spring completion.
The second phase will be a larger dining area, also on the second floor, over the existing restaurant and over Pizza Forum, which will remain on the first floor, Lebamoff noted.
The dining room will have seating for about 125 people. “Our goal with that is to attract, capture and satisfy the demand for wedding receptions,” Lebamoff explained. “That’s been the biggest no for us the past five years.”
A second kitchen opened on the second floor toward the end of 2022. In addition to serving customers upstairs, the second kitchen will serve the catering events.
“We’re at the point with our business that one kitchen was really being taxed because the size of the kitchen and the size of the restaurant,” Lebamoff said.
“The James family invested in a second kitchen for us that allows us to take on this next project next door that we feel comfortable having a 125-person event, having a full restaurant on a Friday night and having a private event and we’ve got two kitchens fully staffed with professionals that we can now do a much grander scale and hopefully do it on a high quality basis.”
The goal is to have the larger event space completed in October if not sooner, Lebamoff said.
Michael Kinder & Son is the contractor for the project, with Frank Souder Design doing the interior design work.
“We’re pretty confident by the first of October that we’ll have events there,” Lebamoff said.
With the expansions, it’s hoped that live musical entertainment will return to the restaurant, he said. “Once we have the second space open, I want to bring back live music on event days that we don’t have larger parties,” Lebamoff said.
“As much as I’d like to tell you that we’re going to be booked 52 weeks a year for wedding rehearsals and receptions, I know we won’t,” he said. “I want to try to bring back a live music element, maybe once a month, maybe twice a month.
“It’s a different opportunity to come here, have a nice dinner, appetizers or drinks and be entertained for a couple of hours.”
The third new space, to be located on the first floor next door to the existing steakhouse is undefined.
“I would think that probably becomes more of a start at the end of 2023, probably into 2024, what’s the best use for that?” Lebamoff said. “We have a couple of ideas we’re pitching to the James family that we think might fit.
“It’s going to be food and beverage-related,” he said. “I don’t want it to be banquet space. I want it to be something different, unique, that would continue to draw people to Auburn.
“This restaurant has become more of a northeast Indiana destination where people are willing to drive from the lakes, where they’re willing to come up from Fort Wayne,” Lebamoff said.
“What we’ve created with the expansion, knowing there’s not that many spaces that you can do a 120-person rehearsal, retirement or reception. … The more people we can draw to Auburn, the more Auburn benefits.
“To me, it’s thrilling to see 60 cars down here on a Friday night or a Saturday night where go back five years ago, there wasn’t one. Maybe they stop and get a dessert at the coffee shop or they walk down to Mad Anthony’s and maybe have a drink after they’ve had dinner here … Whatever we can do to enhance downtown, I think we all win in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.