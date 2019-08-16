AUBURN — The Auburn Waterloo Trail steering committee has placed its first signs along the trail between the two communities.
The trail, along C.R. 427, is part of the United Trail System of Northeastern Indiana.
The United Trail System encompasses 12 counties, and the Auburn-Waterloo segment is part of the Poka-Bache Connector that runs between Pokagon State Park and Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.
The United Trail System includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
The Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council hired a consulting firm to assist in preparing a comprehensive branding initiative for the regional trail system.
The goal is to have all trails in the system using matching color schemes and arrows directing walkers to different stops along the way, explained NIRCC representative Matt Peters.
The reflective signs are branded as Northeast Indiana United Trails. The first signs have been installed at the intersection of C.R. 427 and Betz Road on the north side of Auburn, directing walkers to a trailhead, DeKalb High School, Greenhurst Park, downtown Auburn, Waterloo, Rieke Park and the YMCA of DeKalb County.
Additional signs and poles will be placed in the near future. The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department donated labor and the poles.
The trail connects the south edge of Waterloo to the north edge of Auburn, with trailheads at Rieke Park, Greenhurst Commons and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
