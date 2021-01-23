AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I from Wednesday through Friday.
Cory Horn of the 1300 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. His driving license was suspended for one year. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 360 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
James Ormsby of the 6900 block of East 575 North, Churubusco, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and was fined $150 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Diane Sumner of the 1000 block of Ontario Lane, Auburn, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail, with credit for time served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. She was fined $100.
Cebrina Bowen of the 500 block of North Broadway, Butler, was fined $100 for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. In a separate case, she received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lori Leatherman of the 2100 block of North 225 East, Albion, received a 120-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $150 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Guy Lepley of the 100 block of Rose Street, Avillla, was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration and was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
