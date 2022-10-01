AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Grand Finale Parade snaked its way through downtown Auburn Saturday morning kicking off the last day of the fair.
This year’s parade featured a large number of entries in a parade that lasted around an hour and a half.
Awards included:
Clubs and Organizations
1st) Eastside FFA
2nd) DeKalb County 4-H ATV Club
3rd) Elite Martial Arts/Auburn Best Kids
All Bands
1st) Eastside Marching Band
2nd) DeKalb High School Marching Brigade
3rd) Auburn Community Band
Commercial
1st) Jeff’s Auto Repair
2nd) Billy’s Bug Buster
3rd) Riverside Towing
Decorated Cars/Floats
1st) Amazing Fall Fun
2nd) Skatin’ Station
3rd) North East Realty
Novelty
1st) CC Band Productions
2nd) TDS Dance
3rd) DeKalb Theater Department
Other
1st) Auburn Parks & Recreation
Antique
1st) NATMUS
2nd) Farmer’s State Bank
3rd) Waterloo Fire Truck
Religious Group
1st) Lakewood Park
2nd) Hearten House
3rd) Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren
Variety
1st) Ratio Dance
2nd) Star Struck Dance
Equestrian
1st) Alliance Industries
