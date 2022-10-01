AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Grand Finale Parade snaked its way through downtown Auburn Saturday morning kicking off the last day of the fair.

This year’s parade featured a large number of entries in a parade that lasted around an hour and a half.

Awards included:

Clubs and Organizations

1st) Eastside FFA

2nd) DeKalb County 4-H ATV Club

3rd) Elite Martial Arts/Auburn Best Kids

All Bands

1st) Eastside Marching Band

2nd) DeKalb High School Marching Brigade

3rd) Auburn Community Band

Commercial

1st) Jeff’s Auto Repair

2nd) Billy’s Bug Buster

3rd) Riverside Towing

Decorated Cars/Floats

1st) Amazing Fall Fun

2nd) Skatin’ Station

3rd) North East Realty

Novelty

1st) CC Band Productions

2nd) TDS Dance

3rd) DeKalb Theater Department

Other

1st) Auburn Parks & Recreation

Antique

1st) NATMUS

2nd) Farmer’s State Bank

3rd) Waterloo Fire Truck

Religious Group

1st) Lakewood Park

2nd) Hearten House

3rd) Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren

Variety

1st) Ratio Dance

2nd) Star Struck Dance

Equestrian

1st) Alliance Industries

