AUBURN — DeKalb's VOICE, the Community Foundation of DeKalb County's youth philanthropy group, is learning how to function creatively this school year due to operating virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the organization said.
As the students adjust to many new challenges this year, the group found it necessary to be extra-conservative in its grantmaking approach, a news release said.
“At this time, the fall granting cycle is postponed, and proposals will not be accepted,” a news release said. “This year's focus will be on the student's use of their time, talent, treasure, and ties to make an impact on DeKalb County by learning about the multiple facets of philanthropy. In the upcoming months, local nonprofit organizations will be invited to share how they are operating during these difficult times. VOICE is anticipating accepting grant proposals in the spring of 2021 and will make that announcement once the timeline has been finalized.
“DeKalb's VOICE would like to thank local nonprofits and community members for their support and understanding as the group navigates this unusual time,” the organization said.
DeKalb's VOICE members are students in grades 9-12 who represent each of DeKalb County's schools. They meet monthly during the school year to learn about the community's charitable needs and how to address them.
The Dekko Foundation, Community Foundation DeKalb County and local school corporations foster DeKalb's VOICE, working together to grow a new generation of philanthropic leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.