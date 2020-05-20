BUTLER — A former Butler Police Chief was honored and the city’s new code enforcement officer was introduced at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Jim Nichols retired April 30 after 23 years with the police department, including 13 years as police chief. He was presented with a plaque in recognition of his service.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of DeKalb County for the last 23 years,” Nichols said. “I’d also like to thank all of the mayors, including Mike (Hartman), who had the confidence in me to let me serve in this position.
“We made a lot of improvements to the department,” Nichols said, including educational opportunities for the police officers and a larger facility.
“It is bittersweet. It’s hard to go and to let go of something that you’ve been working on for so long, but I know Mark (new Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger), and I have a lot of confidence in him.
“That makes it a lot easier for me to leave because I know Mark is going to do a great job in that position.”
Mike Fry was introduced as the city's new code enforcement officer.
Butler Police officers handled code enforcement duties through the first quarter of the year. Fry, who trained with police officers for three weeks, has been working Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Mayor Mike Hartman said Fry has had good feedback with residents, and results are starting to show.
In other business, the City Council approved a continuity of essential operations plan should Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck be temporarily unable to perform her duties.
In that situation, assistant treasurer Donna Ruch would take over, with Council President Eric Johnson as the next in line of succession. Essential tasks would include payroll and paying claims and bills.
The meeting took place in the second-floor conference room at Butler City Hall in the Thompson Block Building instead of the usual location in the Common Council chamber on the first floor.
Council members Tammy Davis, Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gale Ryan and Bill White voted to suspend utility penalties until July 4.
Currently water service would be shut off to 50 customers for nonpayment, Eck reported. That’s up from 42 in April, with the impact of COVID-19 and people losing their jobs due to layoffs and furloughs. In an average month, the city performs 13 shutoffs, she said.
The highest amount currently owned by a delinquent customer is $835, for three months of unpaid water bills, she said. As of Monday’s meeting, five customers were three months behind.
The state’s current public health emergency is set to expire June 4, but Eck said it is possible it could be extended into July.
In addition to current bills, customers are responsible for paying any past amount owed. “Every little bit we can help them will help them get back on their feet,” she added.
“If they’re in arrears $800, they should be in here saying, ‘I can pay so much on the past-due amount,’” Johnson said.
“Even if it’s 10 or 20 bucks, whatever,” Davis added.
“If they call us, we do encourage them to come make even a small payment,” Eck said. “No one has done that.”
Johnson suggested notifying delinquent customers that late penalties have been temporarily suspended, and encouraginge them to contact the office to make payment arrangements.
“Eventually, they’re still going to owe the money,” he said. “At least show us an effort they want to do something.”
“We want to help them. We don’t want them to go without water,” Davis added.
In other business, the City Council will wait for City Planner Steve Bingham to come up with new language for a camping ordinance previously passed on two readings.
The measure is due for a public hearing at the June 1 meeting, with passage needed on a third reading before it takes effect.
As currently outlined, camping is permitted for three consecutive nights, with a permit required at seven days. In addition to tents, the ordinance includes language for recreational vehicles, but it does not govern parking in convenience store lots.
Hartman favored requiring a permit at three days. Ryan and Johnson agreed, with Johnson suggesting a maximum of seven days.
White favored a permit regardless of duration. “If you know somebody’s coming to stay, you ought to know how many days they’re going to be there,” he said.
“What if some kid wants to put up a tent for a couple of days?” Bingham asked.
“I agree with three days and then a permit afterward,” Ryan said. “That would take care of the kids putting up a tent for a couple of days. If they’re going to do it any longer, they need to come up and get a permit. It doesn’t cost anything.”
Davis and Hawkins both favored establishing a limit.
“I don’t think you can leave it open-ended,” Hawkins said. “You’re going to have people who are going to work the system.”
“I agree we don’t need to keep it open-ended,” Hartman said. “I think we probably need to put a cap of seven days on it, not saying it can’t be extended.”
“Is there wording in there if it’s considered a primary residence?” Heffelfinger asked. “If a guy is living in the backyard and has no house, is that permitted at all?”
“I think that’s what we’re trying to get away from,” Hawkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.