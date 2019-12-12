AUBURN — The story of “The Nutcracker” is more than a ballet.
Audiences will learn that this weekend, when Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents its annual Christmas production.
A cast of 36 actors and their supporting crew will take the stage Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
For the first time, the academy will use Middaugh Hall as a theater. The building is on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds along South Union Street in Auburn.
In choosing the show, “What we liked about it is what we’ve always liked — lots of parts, it’s got some humor in it, got a nice message in it,” said director Kent Johnson.
“We’re just very blessed with a very talented cast this time,” Johnson said. The costume crew also will demonstrate its skill in a show that features an animated nutcracker, giant mice, tin soldiers and a snow queen dressed elaborately in all white.
“Our costumers have done such an outstanding job… That’s going to be one of the things I think our audiences will really enjoy, is the beauty of the costuming in this show,” Johnson said.
The story, set in 19th century Russia, revolves around Clara, a girl whose godfather gives her a nutcracker on Christmas Eve. Soon, her brother steps on it and breaks its jaw.
Clara falls asleep behind the Christmas tree with her nutcracker, and it comes to life in her dream. The nutcracker had been a prince, with a spell placed on him. He and Clara try to regain his crown.
Maya Sells, a 12-year-old eighth-grader from Auburn, plays the role of Clara.
“She’s doing marvelously,” Johnson said. “This show seems to be packed full of a lot of people with great talent.”
Jesse Mann plays the nutcracker prince, successfully dealing with the difficulty of the large headpiece of his costume.
“Jesse has just grown so much as an actor since he started with us” as a student at DeKalb High School, Johnson said. Now, Mann is a college student from Auburn.
“We have several parent-and-child cast members, which is really cool,” Johnson said. They include Jama Smith as the snow queen and her daughter, Katie Smith, as the Mouse King. George Joachim portrays Clara’s father, and his daughter, Cali Joachim, has the role of Suzy Snowflake.
Cast members range in age from 8 to the mid-60s.
Tickets are priced at $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.
Also in the cast are Owen Wright, Tucker Payne, Adia Eggering, Tracy Maloy, Kelci Carteaux, Aubrey Dunn, Kassie Mettert, Gage Brzezinski, Becky Wright, Mandy Culler, Michael Mosier, Jessica Freeman, Julia Shores, Alex Klopfenstein, David Seiy, Brooke Culler, Courtney Barse, Kai Nagel, Aurora Miser-Buhite, Madyson Wilson, Landon Davis, Pete Roeger, Gavin Kling, Silas Refner, Katie Smith, Sally-Ann Wiley, Lydia Yoder, Jayde Haskins, Laken Mosier, Macie Hall, Courtney Myers, Elizabeth Liddell, Katlynn Howley and Alex Dudash.
