AUBURN — Most court hearings for DeKalb County Jail inmates took place by video conference last year, Sheriff David Cserep II said Monday.
DeKalb County courts conducted 277 video hearings in 2020. The jail staff escorted prisoners to the courthouse — one block away — only 10 times last year.
That was among several changes in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reflected in Cserep’s annual report to the DeKalb County Council.
Cserep thanked the county’s judges and the technical staff for making the video conferences possible. He said it saved his staff time and money, and he hopes video hearings will continue after the pandemic.
Sheriff’s deputies reduced their patrol activities in 2020, Cserep reported.
“I had to protect my staff,” he said.
Deputies wrote 37% fewer traffic tickets last year — a total of 1,240. They issued 2,024 warning tickets, 10% fewer than in 2019.
However, they made only 4% fewer arrests, with 478 last year.
Topping the list of reasons people were held at the jail last year, 753 people were incarcerated for alcohol-related offenses, with 145 drug-related offenses running a distant second. Failure to appear for court hearings ranked third with 127 jail inmates, followed by 54 inmates with probation violations and 44 with domestic battery offenses.
The jail served 91,134 meals to prisoners last year.
The newest duty for the Sheriff’s Office involves operating a security scanning booth at the DeKalb County Courthouse, which began operation July 1, 2019.
In the system’s first full year of operation, sheriff’s deputies scanned 87,846 people entering the courthouse in 2020. They detected 26 weapons, including 15 knives, one pistol magazine with no gun and two loaded guns, the sheriff said.
“I’m wondering what was coming into the courthouse before we had a deterrent there,” Cserep commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.