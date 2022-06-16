Two suffer scrapes in interstate crash

ASHLEY — Two Garrett residents were injured in a crash on Interstate 69 at exit 340 just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said Sage Morningstar, 21, and her passenger, Keigan Chriswell, 23, also of Garrett, suffered minor scrapes in the crash. They were treated by Parkview EMS personnel.
Morningstar was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu when she told police an unknown semi came into her path. Morningstar said she swerved to miss the semi, causing her vehicle to go off the roadway.
The vehicle traveled through the grass ditch line before hitting the guardrail and coming to rest.
Police said Morningstar's vehicle was a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal's Department, Ashley Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
