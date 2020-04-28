Officers arrest eight
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested eight people from April 22-26, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
David Urhausen, 21, of the 1600 block of Magnolia Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 22 at 5:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Sammons, 22, of the 100 block of West College Street, (Newville) Butler, was arrested April 23 at 10:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with operating a vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey William-Lucas Ecklid, 34, of the 100 block of East South Street, Jackson, Michigan, was arrested April 24 at 2:44 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Anthony Michael Dollier, 42, of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested April 25 at 11:14 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Devin Shook, 29, of the 300 block of East Monroe Street, Butler, was arrested April 26 at 1:35 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kendall Robertson, 20, of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested April 27 at 2:20 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ivan Pacheco, 37, of the 1900 block of South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 26 at 8:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Zumbaugh, 30, of the 1000 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested April 26 at 2:08 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
