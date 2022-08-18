WATERLOO — The water tower in Waterloo’s industrial park on the town’s west side will be receiving a facelift in the near future.
After three months of discussion on the issue, the Waterloo Town Council approved a contract with Dixon Engineering during a special meeting Wednesday night, as long as it was approved by the town’s attorney Andrew Kruse. The water tower contract was on the agenda as the town council began discussions on the 2023 budget.
Town Manager Pam Howard said the quote from Dixon Engineering — $33,000 for engineering — was one of two she received, as a third company did not reply to a request for proposal. She said the company would be notified after Kruse’s approval.
The second quote received was for an estimated $180,000. Howard said the contract with Dixon will still allow the city to have a say in who does the final work, as Dixon will work with a subcontractor on the project.
Howard said this allows the town council to have one last look at those companies interested in the project, which will include a new paint job, repairs to the ladder inside the tower and other maintenance issues.
American Rescue Plan Act dollars will be used to pay for the project, which will be completed in 2023.
The last time work was completed on the tower was 17 years ago.
Town to host Old
U.S. 27 Motor Tour
The town will once again be hosting the Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to early afternoon.
The motor tour, centered around U.S. 27 in Michigan, will take car enthusiasts from Coldwater, Michigan to Cheboygan, Michigan with a detour to Waterloo on Tuesday. The tour begins on Monday with a cruise-in in Coldwater from 5-8 p.m. There will be a second cruise-in in Coldwater Tuesday night after the group spends the day in Waterloo.
Howard said Waterloo’s Main Street organization will be providing lunch for those on the tour. Cars fill the parking lot in front of the Waterloo Antique Mall, as the town looks to highlight some of its newest businesses.
Three local businesses — The Waterloo Antique Mall, Three Bean Coffee and Burgers, Fries and Milkshakes — will be giving away three gift baskets to participants through a raffle.
The Historic Depot will also be open for visitors to enjoy during the stop.
Howard said she encourages those who can come out from the community to do so to enjoy the cars that will be on display.
She said typically the tour draws between 30 and 40 cars.
The tour is a week-long event with participants arriving in Cheboygan on Saturday, Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.