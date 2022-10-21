AUBURN — DeKalb County property owners are reminded that fall property taxes are due Thursday, Nov. 10.
The tax billing statements were mailed in April and included both spring and fall payment coupons.
Tax payment can be mailed, paid online, paid at many bank locations or placed in the outside drop box located on the north side of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The DeKalb County Treasurer’s Office reminds taxpayers the automatic online payment option for spring/fall or monthly payment is not available for this payment cycle as its vendor discontinued the service. Those who previously enrolled in the service should have received correspondence from the treasurer’s office. They will need to utilize another payment option to pay fall installment as the treasurer’s office is not able to automatically withdraw it from a bank account. The office is working on the development of a new customer payment portal and it will be available in early 2023.
Online electronic or credit card payments can be made at lowtaxinfo.com/dekalbcounty. Banks who are partnering with the treasurer’s office include all county branches of Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Farmers & Merchants State Bank and Garrett State Bank. Taxpayers do not need an account at the bank to make your property tax payment but you must have your tax coupons.
Parcels that are unpaid after Nov. 10 are considered delinquent and additional penalties will apply.
If you have questions please contact the treasurer’s office at 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The courthouse is closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
