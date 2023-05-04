AUBURN — The DeKalb County Addiction Treatment Court Friday celebrated its first graduates during a program in DeKalb Circuit Court.
The court’s first session took place July 21, 2021. Friday, three participants were recognized for their successful completion of the program.
Addiction Treatment Court — or drug court as it is more commonly known — is the third specialty court program operating in DeKalb County courts. DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller presides. It joins Veterans Treatment Court and Family Restoration Court, over which DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm presides.
The court, which meets every Wednesday, typically focuses on non-violent, addiction-related crimes and normally, participants enter through a plea agreement.
In most situations, successful completion of the program will result in the dismissal of criminal charges that brought a person to the court to begin with. In some cases, individuals may still have a conviction, but the sentence would be considered served.
Probation officer and Addiction Treatment Court coordinator Ryan Hull said the program offers participants a last chance as an alternative to a lengthy period of incarceration. He said typically, participants previously have been incarcerated or on probation.
Hull said the program is “extremely difficult.” Requirements include regular drug screens, meetings with a probation officer, weekly court sessions, therapy sessions and self-help meetings.
“There could be something every day of the week that’s a requirement of the program,” Hull said.
“It’s not a walk in the park.”
Hull said, realistically, it will take a participant 20 months to successfully complete the program. The program has 23 active participants, including Friday’s three graduates.
To Friday’s graduates, Hull offers these words of advice: “Don’t stop doing what you’re doing. If it works, keep working it.”
Graduate Sami Davidson, 34, of Auburn, had been in the program since September 2021. She explained how her addiction to methamphetamine had led her to committing criminal offenses and violating probation.
Davidson described the rigors of the treatment court program that forced her to adjust to a routine and adjust to managing her appointments and a job.
“I was like, ‘I’ve got to get this.’ I was sick and tired of continuing to get into trouble … I wanted a better life,” she said.
Davidson credited the treatment court team for its support and noted the relationships participants form with each other and members of the team.
For Davidson, the future looks bright. She has a job at Allendale Treatment, attends meetings and has formed good family relationships. She hopes she can continue to serve as a role model and mentor for others progressing through the court program and plans to be involved in the community, advocating for resources and helping others, she said.
Davidson thanked the court team “for meeting me where I was and not giving up on me and pushing me to do better and caring for me at my worst.”
Graduate Jacob Arnold, 32, of Topeka, described how he first began using methamphetamine at age 15 and a year later, began manufacturing the drug.
Arnold said he came from a broken home that had a history of addictions.
“There were a lot of pieces of me that were missing,” Arnold said with candor.
Arnold went to prison at age 19, was released at age 24 and would go on to fail at probation.
“I didn’t have the skills to create or maintain a normal life,” he said.
Until his acceptance into treatment court, Arnold said he would continually go to jail, fail on probation, and return to jail.
He also battled with alcoholism, and accumulated more criminal convictions.
Arnold began the addiction treatment court program in August 2021.
“All these people here — they invested a lot of compassion and guidance and a sense of community,” Arnold said of the court team.
He noted the effects of his success in the program do not stop at himself, but also extend to his family and others around him.
Arnold’s life includes a job at K-Z RV in Shipshewana, forging relationships with his children and being a member of the recovery community.
“I thank the team for all of their compassion and sincerity. Before this program, I didn’t have the skills to go on living,” he said.
“It gave me a sense of community.”
Bowen Center director Karla Benitez and assistant director Erin McCrady are members of of the addiction treatment court team.
Benitez noted that participants have an individualized plan, along with the support they need to help them succeed and maintain sobriety.
“It’s changing people’s lives and giving opportunities to become healthy and reconnect, finding meaning, finding values.
“They’re building things they might have envisioned for themselves that drugs took away. They’re rebuilding their lives,” Benitez said.
Probation officer Boni Crider also serves on the court team.
“It’s giving people a chance that no one else would give a chance because they’ve already burned those bridges,” she said.
Participants also learn to do things that other people may think are simple, such as interacting with others, and managing finances and budgeting, she added.
Crider encourages graduates to not forget that the team is still there for support if needed.
“They need to continue with what they’ve been doing that’s working,” she added.
Court team member Auburn Mayor Mike Ley speaks highly of the program.
“What I’ve come to witness and absolutely believe is this program is one that works,” he said.
Ley said the success of participants also has a positive effect on their families and extended families.
“The circle of effect keeps rippling out and out and out,” Ley said.
“It’s a great program.”
Attorney Stephanie Hamilton serves as the public defender for each of the program participants.
“When I had the opportunity to join treatment courts, I jumped at it. This gives people an opportunity to get their lives back,” she said.
“It creates the habit of being clean, the habit of doing all the things that people without addictions do every day.”
Indiana Supreme Court Justice Christopher Goff, who previously was a trial court judge presiding over a drug court, spoke at Friday’s graduation ceremony.
“There are too few stories about good things that are happening in our communities, and what’s happening in DeKalb County with the three certified problem-solving courts is nothing short of astounding,” he said.
Goff said Friday’s event was an opportunity to celebrate the fact that the graduates “are the people that they were meant to be.”
He said those in the recovery community learn slowly, over time, to love themselves and learn to trust the people that are part of the treatment team.
He said turning the corner and realizing that people really are pulling for you is a big deal.
Goff thanked members of the treatment court team, telling them they are making a real difference not only for those that they see every day, but for everyone in the state.
Goff also thanked loved ones of the graduates who were at Friday’s ceremony for sticking with them.
Squiller presented the graduates with their certificates and DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Erik Weber read motions dismissing the cases of each of the graduates.
