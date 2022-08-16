AUBURN — After making its way through the DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission last week the discussion of the formation of a Tax Incremental Finance District for the Auburn Sports Park continues.
The next board up for approval of the TIF district was the DeKalb County Commissioners. The commissioners began discussion of the issue Monday after a brief presentation by Tim Ehlerding, vice president of customer solutions for FCI Contractors and Greg Balsano, of Baker Tilly.
Balsano outlined the financial aspects of developer purchased bonds, which are being utilized by the Auburn Sports Group to develop the property. During his presentation Balsano stressed that the county would not be responsible for the repayment of the bonds if the developer for some reason couldn’t make the payments.
The $64 million project will transform the property on the north side of C.R. 11 A — the former R&M Auctions — into a state of the art sports facility with the property on the south side consisting of hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
The Redevelopment Commission last week approved a TIF agreement giving Auburn Sports Group $18 million in TIF revenues over 16 to 18 years. The commission agreed to provide the group with 74% of the funds generated from the district. After that the county would receive 100% of the funding for seven additional years — the life of the TIF.
Local resident Mark McCollough, who has been the most outspoken about the project, was also on hand to express his concerns. McCollough, who lives across from the sports park on C.R. 23, questioned why the county was providing TIF revenue to help fund a private development project.
McCollough has also been outspoken about the increased traffic on C.R. 23 as his house sits in close proximity to a new entrance, which is being proposed on C.R. 23.
“The financing of this project has always been in question, I have yet to hear they have secured the funding,” McCollough said.
Auburn Sports Group is currently finalizing funding as it anticipates renovations to the property will begin within 30 days.
Ehlerding said the TIF revenues are an important part of getting the needed infrastructure completed to make the sports park a reality.
“There is no financial risk to DeKalb County,” Ehlerding reiterated. “The new money (generated) from this property will be used on infrastructure.”
“I think this is a wonderful project if it is well capitalized,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said. “My problem is infrastructure…I don’t understand how you can call improvements to the property as infrastructure. I see it as private property.”
In response to the question, Ehlerding said many developments around the state have utilized TIF dollars to make infrastructure improvements for new developments. He said the infrastructure includes any of the needed improvements up to the buildings, including parking lots, drainage, lighting to name a few.
The TIF dollars would not be used for any of the renovations to the building or the construction of the sports fields.
Commissioner Mike Watson questioned whether the four proposed hotels on the property would have an effect on the existing hotels in the community.
Ehlerding said the existing hotel rooms are figured into the group’s 1,000 hotel rooms that will be available. Conversations are already underway with existing hotel owners.
He said the sports group has letters of intent from four hotels with the Marriott chain.
Ehlerding said work continues on an independent traffic study around the park — something the commissioners stressed was important before making a decision.
The commissioners made no decision on the issue and will continue discussions at future meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.