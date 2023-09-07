AUBURN — Sports and super cars led the way at the 2023 Auburn Auction this past weekend, officials from Worldwide Auctioneers reported.
The three-day sale, held at Kruse Plaza, delivered total sales of $18.5 million. A selection of 275 vehicles crossed the block, with 80% of consignments changing hands during the event that took place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
“We are delighted to have solidified Auburn’s position as a premium destination on the global collector car calendar and confirmed its status as America’s favorite auction, with an event that genuinely delivers something for everyone,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer.
This year’s auction featured an exciting array of American and European sportscars, super cars and pre-war automobiles leading the pack at the Auburn Auction.
High sale went to a 2021 Ford GT Carbon Series that brought $1.055 million, offered by its sole owner, Russell Sims, a member of the Ford design team that conceived and built the 2016 Le Mans-winning Ford GT and production Ford GTs.
The auction’s catalogue cover car, a well-known and exceptionally restored and documented 1930 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A S Roadster, with coachwork by Carrozzeria Castagna of Milan, Italy, sold for $885,000. A meticulously restored, numbers-matching 1980 BMW M1, one of just 453 ever produced, realized $582,500, Worldwide reported.
Among the other iconic 1980s super cars going under the hammer at this year’s sale were an impeccably documented 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV, selling for $516,500, and a legendary 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition that found a new home for $472,500.
The second of the two Ford GTs offered at the Auburn Auction was a rare Speed Yellow 2005 Ford GT that sold for $449,400, while a very desirable 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible brought $414,750.
Fittingly, the sale presented the usual splendid selection of full classics, with an exceedingly rare, custom-built 1939 Lincoln Model K Victoria convertible breaking world records when it sold for a resounding $472,500.
A meticulously restored 1937 Cord 812 ‘Sportsman’ Cabriolet — one of only 64 original factory supercharged examples produced — brought $395,500.
Auburn has welcomed more than its fair share of film cars over the decades. A highly optioned 1937 Lincoln Zephyr ‘Black Beauty’ V-12 coupe, the original “Black Beauty” from the cliff-hanging 1940 movie serial, “The Green Hornet,” sold for an impressive $207,500, auction officials said.
Collectors also rose to the occasion magnificently in open-hearted support of the philanthropic causes at this year’s event, with a donated 1983 Gazelle Mercedes-Benz replica convertible being bought and gifted back four times in succession in a packed auction room, with a host of additional pledges following. All proceeds will benefit the Spread Ari’s Light Foundation, a nationwide initiative committed to brightening the lives of families facing pediatric cancer.
“The response and generosity of the crowd was overwhelming! Selling the car FOUR times was unbelievable and very moving. Every dollar raised will be used to bring some joy to families facing pediatric cancer. Thank you so much to Worldwide Auctioneers,” said Shawn Dougan, the charity’s founder.
A 1962 Corvette Fuelie was also sold for charity during the weekend, with proceeds going to the J. Kruse Education Center, in support of veterans transitioning back into civilian life. Continuing a long-standing Auburn tradition, Worldwide was further honored to auction the hand-made 38th annual Classic Car quilt on behalf of the projects of the Catholic Charities/Retired Senior Volunteer Program, selling it for $11,000.
Results from the Auburn Auction are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com. Next stop for the Worldwide team is the Scottsdale Auction, scheduled for January 2024 during Arizona Car Week.
