AUBURN — Nucor Building Systems of Waterloo on Monday provided lunches to volunteers helping with COVID-19 vaccinations at Middaugh Hall.
NBS IN delivered about 30 lunches to a team of volunteers made up of community members, health department employees and representatives of the National Guard, who have been assisting with COVID-19 vaccinations since January.
“We provided these lunches to say thanks for all that the volunteers are doing to take care of the community,” said A. J. Byerley, NBS IN sales service manager. “This is an opportunity to give back to the community that we work and live in.”
The company said that at the heart of every Nucor facility are the dedicated people who make up the team.
“Even more importantly, these teammates make up the heart of the local communities each of our divisions are proud to call home. For us, it’s not just about giving back, it’s about diving in and making a true impact. From schools, parks, health care facilities, and charitable organizations to disaster relief efforts, investing in the community is an important part of what we do,” the company said in a news release.
Nucor Building Systems, a division of Nucor Corp., has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom-engineered metal building systems for more than three decades. The company has four full-service plants throughout the nation in Waterloo; Swansea, South Carolina; Terrell, Texas; and Brigham City, Utah.
