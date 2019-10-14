GARRETT — Garrett Police arrested five people on methamphetamine charges Saturday morning in three unrelated cases.
At about 7:15 a.m., police served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence in the 500 block of South Peters Street. Information was gathered from citizen tips and independent intelligence about illegal drug activity, leading up to the search warrant. Officers found methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe, paraphernalia and marijuana, police said.
Two adults were found inside the residence and arrested after the search A juvenile also in the residence with the adults was reported to have also been involved with narcotics. The female adult, Melissa K. Chisholm, alleged admitted to having used methamphetamine with the juvenile recently. Information involving the juvenile’s involvement was forwarded to the Department of Child Services and the DeKalb County Probation Department, police said.
Those arrested at the Peters Street residence were:
• Joseph A. Chisholm, 56, of Garrett, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 Felony; contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor; failure to make a report on child abuse, a Class B misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement; and
• Melissa K. Chisholm, 49, of Garrett, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Garrett Police Officers later made two separate, unrelated traffic stops in the 100 block of North Franklin Street and 200 block of South Randolph Street Saturday, seizing approximately 9.6 grams of methamphetamine and arresting three people:
• Tyler J. Geer, 21, of Battle Creek, Michigan, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, enhanced by the presence of a juvenile (DeKalb County Jail records list Geer’s address as Snellville, Georgia);
• Valerie L. Webb, 59, also Battle Creek, Michigan, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, enhanced by the present of a juvenile; (DeKalb County Jail records list Webb’s address as the 500 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett); and
• Colton J.R. Cripe, 29, of Garrett, for possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony with habitual offender enhancement.
All five people arrested were transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn, where they were held in custody without eligibility for release on bail.
