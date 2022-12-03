AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in September in DeKalb County.
James Everette Canterbury, 48, Waterloo and Marilyn Jane Buchs, 57, Waterloo.
David James Edgar, 58, St. Petersburg, Florida and James Ronald Greenwalt, 61, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Michael Ronald O’Beirne, 64, Auburn and Barbara Jean Huhn, 64, Auburn.
Steven Michael Paulsen, 55, Auburn and Tori Ann Call, 44, Auburn.
Josiah Daniel Abel, 27, Waterloo and Rebekah Joy Hyde, 23, Spencerville.
Michael George Wood, 59, Midland, Michigan and Julie Elise Laursen, 64, Midland, Michigan.
Juan Pablo Espinoza Reynoso, 39, Waterloo and Adriana Patricia Rodriguez Hernandez, 39, Watelroo.
William Joseph Farler, 46, Auburn and Jessica Ann Schurr, 41, Auburn.
Cory Mondrell Howard, 31, Waterloo and Alexis Michele Williams, 25, Waterloo.
Paul Francis Kowalski, 77, Auburn and Sharon Rose Servis, 73, Waterloo.
Caleb William Little, 18, St. Joe and Georgia Breyanna Masters, 18, St. Joe.
Randy Glenn Washburn, 57, Defiance, Ohio and Debra Diane Koch, 65, Defiance, Ohio.
Charles Elgain Stump, 54, Waterloo and Julie Marie Bordner, 55, Waterloo.
J. Michael Ray, 59, Garrett and Cheryl Lynn Ray, 59, Fort Wayne.
Derek Emery Molnar, 28, Butler and Kataleena Sue Hornbrook, 21, Butler.
Nathan Jay Denna, 25, Auburn and Hayley Irene Riffe, 29, Auburn.
Damon Leroy Detamore, 32, Auburn and Brianna Fay Sullivan, 30, Auburn.
Bradley Michael Poiry, 22, Butler and Brittany Nichole Enright, 22, Butler.
Gregory Michael Butler, 35, Auburn and Harley Dawn Davis, 28, Auburn.
Timothy Allen Grossman, 58, Garrett and Teri Lynn Lord, 51, Plymouth.
Jerick Von Shire, 25, Auburn and Paige Olivia Ricketts, 23, Fort Wayne.
Lucas Daniel Straw, 25, Auburn and Cameron Lee Bell, 25, Auburn.
Ethan Christopher Young, 25, Butler and Kylie Brooke Parksey, 23, Butler.
Joseph Scott Fischer, 52, Auburn and Shanell Lynn Fischer, 49, Auburn.
Joel Scott Baker, 62, Garrett and Valerie Kay Fuentes, 61, Garrett.
Dakota Hunter Johnson, 27, Auburn and Naomi Margaret Abel, 29, Auburn.
Anthony Wayne Fraley, 55, Waterloo and Allena Carol Thacker, 64, Waterloo.
Joseph Lee York, 44, Auburn and Michelle Lea Isham, 43, Auburn.
Brian David Rayle, 36, Auburn and Cassie Jeanne Daniels, 35, Garrett.
Nicholas Andrew Allen, 24, Auburn and Gretchen Nicole Lewton, 21, Fort Wayne.
Truman Lee Owsley, 28, Waterloo and Courtney Ann Doehrman, 29, Waterloo.
Dustin Robert Riggs, 34, Auburn and McKenzie Marie Scott, 28, Auburn.
Carter Matthew Back, 23, Auburn and Megan Lee Fike, 21, Auburn.
Morgan Michael Prowse Miller, 24, Hicksville, Ohio and Olivia Ann Yoder, 22, Spencerville.
Robert Michael Loomis, 61, Woodburn and Leann Carol Hillabrand, 47, Auburn.
Roger Allen Smith, 53, Butler and Katherine Elizabeth Olguin, 45, Butler.
James Allen Damron, 35, Hamilton and Teresa Jean Marie Bolen, 36, Hamilton.
Dustin Chase Johnson, 25, Auburn and Victoria Rose Fries, 28, Auburn.
Kole Andrew Whitt, 22, Auburn and Alexa Jade Clements, 22, Auburn.
Franklin Carlton Wicker Jr., 33, Waterloo and Kelsey Marie Fox, 31, Waterloo.
Drew Edward Omspacher, 30, Garrett and Elisa Kara Hippensteel, 31, Garrett.
Tyler Lynn Rowlison, 28, Garrett and Rebecca Lynne Tressler, 28, Garrett.
