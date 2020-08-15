Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Joint executive session, Butler Board of Works and Common Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The executive session is to receive information concerning an individual’s alleged misconduct, pursuant to Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(6)(A). The executive session is closed to the public.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees. special meeting at the Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St. The public meeting will be followed immediately by a joint executive session of the council and the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety to discuss pending litigation. The executive session is closed to the public.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo, enter in door 24. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. There will be no more than 250 people permitted. The agenda includes an event management plan; benefits for administrators, directors and classified employees; and requests for additional teaching and additional counselor days at DeKalb High School. A closed, executive session will begin immediately following the public meeting to discuss personnel and safety.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St., St. Joe.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, access code 438-519-637. The GoToMeeting app may be downloaded at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/749501349.
