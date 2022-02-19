AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street have announced plans for the 2022 downtown summer art exhibit.
The exhibit is entitled “Is This Seat Taken?” and will feature 20 wooden craftsman-style benches. The benches are being made by local carpenter Craig Presley from 4 Quarter Wood Products, Pleasant Lake.
The exhibit will be the 13th outdoor art exhibit that has been presented and will take place June through September.
As with previous exhibits, the benches will be placed in the downtown Auburn business district and will feature created art from local and regional artists. Cash awards will be presented at the end of the exhibit. Entries will be juried by the University of St. Francis Art Department.
The benches will be auctioned in September at the annual DABA fundraising dinner and auction, with proceeds being split between each artist and DABA.
Area artists interested in participating in the exhibit may pick up an application and artist guidelines at Carbaugh Jewelers, 108 E. 7th St., Auburn, or by visiting the DABA website at daba4auburn.org.
The deadline for registration is Friday, March 18. The final 20 artists will be selected by the DABA art committee from all applications submitted.
For more information, contact Mike Littlejohn at Carbaugh Jewelers, 925-3113, or email info@daba4auburn.org.
