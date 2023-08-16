Sewer district board meets Aug. 23
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The meeting will take place at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, Spencerville.
DeKalb Eastern planning social media safety programs this month
DeKalb Eastern schools will have social media safety programs for students and parents.
The parent program will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 in the Millie Hansen Auditorium at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St., Butler.
Presentations for students in grades 4-6 will take place at Butler and Riverdale elementary schools Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Robert Hackenson Jr. will lead the discussions. Topics to be covered include technology addiction and anxiety, cyber bullying, hateful posting, safety and your digital profile.
Food pantry
open Aug. 30
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will be open from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The food pantry is located at Butler Christian Community Church, 501 W. Green St.
The food pantry serves residents in all of the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District as well as Franklin Township residents.
Farmers market
is open Saturday
BUTLER — The farmers market has returned to Butler.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday through October in the west parking lot at the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St.
This is open to fruits, vegetables, plants, crafts, bakers, and artists, food vendors and food trucks.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at 570-2309 or by email at melissa.herrman@yahoo.com.
