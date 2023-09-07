Ashley man hurt in motorcycle crash

An Ashley man suffered head lacerations, road rash and a dislocated elbow following a motorcycle crash at 9 p.m. Tuesday just east of the Noble-DeKalb county line.

GARRETT — An Ashley man was injured in a motorcycle crash on C.R. 40 just east of the DeKalb-Noble county line at 9 p.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Kenneth Wood, 44, of Ashley, suffered a dislocated elbow, a laceration to the back of his head and road rash.

