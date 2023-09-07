Ashley man hurt in motorcycle crash

GARRETT — An Ashley man was injured in a motorcycle crash on C.R. 40 just east of the DeKalb-Noble county line at 9 p.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Kenneth Wood, 44, of Ashley, suffered a dislocated elbow, a laceration to the back of his head and road rash.
Police said his 2013 Harley-Davidson FLH motorcycle was a total loss.
The sheriff’s office said Wood was traveling east on C.R. 40. When coming out of a curve, Wood lost control of the motorcycle, which slid across the road before stopping in the westbound lane.
County police were assisted by the Garrett police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
