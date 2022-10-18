AUBURN — Eight people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court Oct. 10-12.
Senior Judge Kevin Wallace imposed the following sentences Oct. 10 and 11:
Ramon Mena Rojas of the 3800 block of Oil Creek Drive, Indianapolis, was fined $150 for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class A misdemeanor. His ability to obtain a license was suspended for 180 days.
Ryan Christopher Stiles of the 2100 block of Thompson Avenue, Fort Wayne, was placed on probation for six months and was fined $1 for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Keilynn A. Chiddister of the 300 block of South Garrison Avenue, Ashley, was placed on probation until July 26, 2023, and was fined $1 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert William Galbraith Jr. of the 200 block of West Main Street, Huntertown, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, which have been served, for making a false statement on a criminal history information form, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Damalik James Davis of the 3400 block of Regis Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. In a separate case, he was fined $1 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Derek F. Steffe of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days on community corrections and was fined $1 for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Edward Flaugh of the 0100 block of S.R. 8, Avilla, was sentenced to one year, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence will be served on community corrections. He was fined $100.
During a hearing Oct. 12, Judge Adam Squiller fined Kevin E. Hensley of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, $100 for harboring a non-immunized dog, a Class B misdemeanor.
