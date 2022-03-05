AUBURN — Handing each of them a sealed envelope, Department of Child Services attorney Carolyn Kay Landwehr told DeKalb County Family Restoration Court’s newest graduates, “Your children are solely your own.”
The envelopes contained orders terminating the court’s wardship of their children, returning the children to the three mothers and restoring their families.
“You just gave them back their parenthood,” Judge Kurt Grimm, who oversees their cases in DeKalb Circuit Court, told Landwehr as he delivered closing remarks at the Family Restoration Court graduation celebration Thursday afternoon.
Family Restoration Court is a problem-solving court that works with high-risk parents who typically would have their parental rights terminated. They have high levels of addiction and low levels of compliance with rules.
Participants must be parties in both a Child in Need of Services case and a criminal case. The program shifts the parents’ criminal cases to Grimm, who also is handling their children’s CHINS cases. That allows him to use the Department of Child Services budget to pay for counseling or in-patient treatment of the parents.
An agreement is made with participants and, as part of the agreement, many participants must complete a halfway-house program. Often, successful completion of the program results in a dismissal of criminal charges, as was the case Thursday.
“It has been a distinct pleasure to have these three ladies here with me going through this process,” Grimm said of the graduates.
“How hard you had to work to get to this day … the burden on you is absolutely massive.”
DeKalb County Department of Child Services Director Wes Husselman noted the connections that are built through the program — connections between participants, DCS and the court.
“I see us communicating. I see the connections. It’s really been a good thing,” Husselman said.
To the graduates and other participants, Husselman said, “Keep working. I think you are all winners … I believe in the program and I believe in you.”
DCS supervisor Patricia Lopez encouraged the graduates to look at their children and see how happy they are.
“You all worked so hard to get your kids back,” she said.
Attorney Cory Swagger serves as guardian ad litem representing children in the cases.
“It’s inspiring to see where you’re at and go through this program,” he told the women.
DeKalb County Probation Officer Michelle Ford noted one of the graduates stated in her graduation packet that the program saved her live.
“You saved your life,” Ford told her.
“You did the work … when you were ready, you completed it.”
Ford commended another of the graduates for using the resources available to help her succeed. And the third graduate, Ford noted, took ownership of her life and health and now walks with confidence.
“All of you are beautiful,” Ford told the women.
“Once you are healthy in yourself, you can give that to your children.”
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said she sees the women now are at peace.
“You have that serenity of overcoming some very bad stuff,” Winebrenner added.
Winebrenner noted that, like every graduation, the ending of one chapter is the new beginning of another.
“You’ve got your momentum … I think you’re going to be extraordinary,” she said.
“We want to hear about your wonderful lives because the momentum you have is going to charge you forward.”
Closing out the ceremony, Grimm presented each of the three graduates with a white rose. Like a white rose, each of the three women are a symbol of purity, he added, free from substances that would taint that purity.
Grimm noted that if a white rose is placed in a container of water containing food coloring, it no longer will be white, but will be stained.
“You three ladies are white roses. Be very, very careful where you put your white rose. If you put it in a polluted environment, it will stain,” Grimm cautioned them.
“You’ve worked very, very hard to be a white rose. Preserve that purity.”
