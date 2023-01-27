AUBURN — Seven incumbents have filed as candidates to an elected office in the 2023 municipal primary election at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Todd Fiandt is seeking the Democratic nomination for Mayor of Garrett.
Marcie Conkle is seeking the Democratic nomination for Garrett Clerk-Treasurer.
James “Jim” Finchum is seeking the Republican nomination for election to the Auburn Common Council at-large seat.
Bill White is seeking the Republican nomination for election to the Butler Common Council at-large seat.
Darren Alloway is seeking the Republican nomination for the Butler Common Council district 3 seat.
Bobby Diederich is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Garrett Common Council at-large seat.
Tom Kleeman is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Garrett Common Council district 2 seat.
The deadline to register as a primary candidate is noon on Feb. 3.
Primary election day is Tuesday, May 2.
