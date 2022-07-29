AUBURN — Senior Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Wednesday.
Nicole Jarnagin of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and was fined $1 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Andrew Paul Kennerk of the 600 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration and was fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nathaniel L. Kerns of the 800 block of East Marion Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Erik S. Halferty of the 2500 block of North 1000 East, Avilla, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Paul Powers of the 3400 block of S.R. 1, Butler, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brian Villafuerte of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 84 days in jail, with credit for 42 days served, and was fined $1 for battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bernard Lee Rickman of the 800 block of Plank Road, Waterloo, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.8 but less that 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
David A. Lopes Molina of the 3500 block if North West 19th Terrace, Miami, Florida, was fined $25 for operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
