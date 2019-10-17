AUBURN — The city’s four utilities will pay $855,010 to Auburn’s general fund in place of property taxes.
The Auburn Common Council voted Tuesday to designate:
• $405,000 from the water pollution control utility;
• $215,010 from the electric utility;
• $184,000 from the water utility; and
• $51,000 from Auburn Essential Services, the city’s broadband and video utility.
In determining the amounts, “This has nothing to do with income. It has nothing to do with profitability,” Mayor Norm Yoder told the councilmen. “The water pollution control department has more physical assets than the others. It’s in lieu of taxes.”
The utility fund payments passed on the first of two required votes, with a second vote needed at a future meeting.
Later, Councilman Mike Walter raised questions about Auburn Essential Services’ disconnection policy for nonpayment, which is more stringent than for water and electricity. He suggested making the policy same for all utilities.
“AES, versus electric or water, is a luxury. It’s not a necessity. … So it doesn’t need to be treated the same,” Counclman Jim Finchum responded. “That doesn’t mean I’m saying we can’t look at it.”
Walter said internet service, for some people, is becoming like a necessity.
Yoder said the city’s internet service is in a business with several competitors as options for customers. In contrast, the water and electric utilities are city monopolies.
The council took a final vote to fix a longstanding error in the city’s zoning map. It changes the zoning of five acres at 1607 and 1687 W. Auburn Drive to C2 for general commercial use, permitting an automobile-oriented business. The land is immediately west of Interstate 69 on the south side of Auburn Drive.
The ordinance says the rezoning corrects an error in the zoning map that originated when the property was brought into the city’s zoning jurisdiction several years ago.
Mayor Norm Yoder issued a proclamation of Tuesday as Hepatitis Awareness Day.
Christy Soaper, who described herself as hepatitis patient since 2002, told Yoder, “You have never turned your back on me.”
Soaper said her Hip on Hep C hepatitis support group will celebrate its 16th anniversary Friday. She brought two large hepatitis awareness quilts that hung on a wall of the council chambers Tuesday evening.
