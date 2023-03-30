AUBURN — Kyle Osting is the newest member of the executive team at Credent Wealth Management in Auburn.
Osting joined the team March 1, the company announced in a news release. Elected by Credent’s board of directors, Osting’s new role solidifies his leadership and influence on client experience and company strategy. As general counsel and chief compliance officer, he upholds high standards of practice, protecting the interests of advisers and clients.
Osting joined Credent in June 2022 with nearly a decade of experience in finance and a 16-year background in law, including time at Lincoln Financial Group and a private practice. He holds a bachelor of science in business administration (finance) from Ohio State University and a Juris Doctorate from Ohio State’s Moritz College of Law.
“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to further advance the mission and vision of Credent in my new role,” Osting said. “At Credent, we believe financial freedom changes lives, and I look forward to working with our team members to continue delivering that promise to clients.”
Osting has also served on the board of the Fort Wayne Metro YMCA and his children’s school board, including time as president. He and his wife, Rachel, have two children.
