AUBURN — The Auburn Redevelopment Commission has approved a renewed facade program for historic buildings that are located in the downtown TIF district.
This is a façade grant program in conjunction with the city’s Building, Planning and Development Department, Auburn Main Street and the Auburn Redevelopment Commission, Main Street executive director Ann Finchum said in a news release.
This program is designed to encourage both downtown businesses and/or building owners to improve the aesthetic appearance of their historical building façade in an effort to help stimulate commerce and enhance the overall business environment of the downtown’s historic corridor.
The facade improvement program is a 50% matching grant, with a maximum grant amount of $15,000 or larger on a case-by-case basis, the news release said. Grants can be requested by applicants once every 12 months and projects can be requested in phases.
The program focuses on the improvement of existing buildings, the news release said. Eligible expenses include exterior building improvements, exterior lighting, new and/or renovated signs, awnings, historic façade elements, windows and doors, and similar projects. A 100% reimbursement of actual architectural or engineering costs associated with façade improvements, providing the owner utilizes the technical input in the façade renovation, not to exceed $2,500.
In addition to code and ordinance compliance, any facade improvement project shall be required to comply with specific design guidelines intended to retain and/or enhance the character and historical value of the downtown business district. Buildings eligible for the façade improvement grant shall be at least 50 years old and used for commercial purposes.
To schedule a pre-application meeting for 2023, contact Main Street facade review and design committee chair Tyler Wolfe twolfe@fci.construction. For more information on this program, visit the website, auburnmainstreet.org.
