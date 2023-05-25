Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 23, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Alyssa Relue, 32, of the 2700 block of Curdes Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. May 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Roman Moore, 36, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. May 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation, all Level 6 felonies.
