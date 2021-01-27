AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,567 since the start of the pandemic and 557 in January.
The new patients include none between birth and age 10; three between ages 11-20; one from 21-30 years of age; two between 31-40; six who are 41-50 years old; four who are 51-60; six who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Since Jan. 8, only three people between the ages of 81-90 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and no one over the age of 91 has been diagnosed.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including five so far in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.