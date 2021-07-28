AUBURN — As the DeKalb County Community Corrections facility looks toward an influx of new residents, work remains to be done on the facility’s bathrooms and shower units.
Repairs are currently underway on the shower units at the center, with two of the housing units complete and two of them close to being completed.
Kellie Knauer, executive director of the DeKalb County Community Corrections, said the ongoing work is to repair issues from the original design. The original shower stalls in each unit, which were set up to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, weren’t actually ADA compliant.
The shower heads and plumbing for them had to be reinstalled so that they were adjacent to the shower seats in each unit.
Knauer said that Mosaic Building Solutions is covering the change since it was installed wrong to begin with.
The repairs currently underway aren’t the only ones needed though. Knauer and Tim Baker, DeKalb County Community Corrections residential services coordinator, were on hand Monday to discuss other issues with the DeKalb County Commissioners.
Baker explained that in construction of the center, the water lines for housing units “B” and “C” were run together on one system. The system doesn’t allow for the water to be turned off to each individual unit in case of an emergency or repair.
Knauer said this could potentially leave 40 residents of the program without water at any given time if a repair had to be made. The two housing units can hold up to 20 individuals each.
“My concern is what if we have a plumbing issue and both are full on a Saturday?” Knauer asked. “We don’t have any place to house them.”
She went on to say that if offenders were housed in those units for too long without running water, there is a potential for lawsuits against the county.
Her suggestion to fix the issue was a $42,000 repair running all new lines to unit “C,” allowing each unit to have its own shutoff in case of repairs or emergency.
The commissioners immediately hesitated on that number as the $4.37 million facility just opened in Feb. 4, 2020. A portion of that time, the facility only had limited residents because of COVID-19. The center began taking offenders on May 18, 2020.
As of Monday, there were 16 male offenders in the program. The four housing units at the center can hold a maximum of 52 individuals.
“There is no way I am spending $42,000 to replace this,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson. “We paid for a five and a half million dollar building. We should have a five and a half million dollar design.”
Before an official vote on repairs, the commissioners are going to contact Elevatus, the architectural firm who designed the building. The county is currently working with Elevatus on plans for a new jail.
Knauer said it was her understanding that each housing unit within the facility would have its own water shutoff.
She said her budget from the Department of Justice doesn’t allow for repair work to the center.
For now, the commissioners decided not to take action on the request. The repairs that are currently underway will be completed in the near future.
Each housing unit in the facility is equipped with bunks, lockers, toilets, sinks, showers and a washer and dryer. Residents maintain their own bathrooms. Televisions in the units — one in each small room and two in each of the large rooms — use an earbud system for audio to reduce noise.
Residents have limited access to a computer in each unit, but not to the internet. They are able to connect to the center’s resources they can use.
Knauer said as they continue to work with Superior Court I and the sheriff’s department, they anticipate additional offenders being sentenced to the program.
