AUBURN — Eva Hostetler of Auburn is one of 198 students across the country to receive a Make An Impact scholarship from Modern Woodmen of America.
The award recognizes young Modern Woodmen members who have made a local impact through volunteerism and demonstrated outstanding academic achievement.
Hostetler is a 2022 graduate of DeKalb High School and will attend Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to study nursing.
“We’re proud to support these exceptional students as they continue their educational journey,” said Jill Lain Weaver, chief fraternal officer at Modern Woodmen.
“Thanks to their strong volunteer spirit, they’ve made a positive impact in their communities at a young age.”
The scholarship, which will award $5,000 for college expenses, is targeted to students who support Modern Woodmen’s mission to improve the quality of life in communities nationwide. Winners are selected based, in part, on their commitment to community service, as well as academic performance, leadership experience and educational goals.
Make An Impact scholarships are one of several fraternal benefits available for members of Modern Woodmen, a fraternal financial services organization. For more information about Modern Woodmen membership, contact local representative Herschel Erwin at 925-0670.
