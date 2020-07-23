BUTLER — A temporary road closure will begin Friday on U.S. 6 at the railroad crossing on the east side of Butler.
The closure is expected to run for one week, through Friday, July 31, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
All drivers will be affected by the closure, but INDOT said there is specific concern regarding semi-truck traffic, specifically oversize loads coming into Indiana from Ohio. U.S. 6 is a two-lane highway, and there is no area suitable for larger vehicles to turn around in order to reroute.
All truck drivers needing to travel to or through Butler on U.S. 6 during this period need to plan ahead, accordingly, INDOT said. The Interstate 80/90 Toll Road, U.S. 20, or U.S. 24 corridors should be considered as possible rerouting options.
For more information and routing instructions, motorists can go to the INDOT website at in.gov/indot/2416.htm or call the INDOT Fort Wayne District office toll-free at 855-INDOT4U (463-6848).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.