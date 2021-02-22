WATERLOO — Local legislators will meet with constituents Saturday at 9 a.m. in the DeKalb High School auditorium at 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
State Sens. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange, and Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, along with Landon Porter representing Congressman Jim Banks, will share updates on this year’s legislative session sand give the community an opportunity to ask questions.
“We encourage the community to be informed and engaged participants in our government. We are proud to offer opportunities like this to interact with our elected officials,” said Shannon Carpenter, executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, which is sponsoring the forum. “I would also like to thank our sponsor, the Northeast Indiana Regional Chamber, for supporting this event.”
Admission to the event is free and open to the public. People attending should enter door No. 25. Masks will be required, and all seating will be socially distanced. The Chamber has partnered with Baron Television to broadcast the event on Auburn Essential Services’ Your Community Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.