Officers arrest 27
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from Dec. 2-8, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
George Schewe, 58, of the 1600 block of C.R. 52, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 2 at 11:14 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Gregory Hummel, 42, of the 4200 block of South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 2 at 1:09 p.m. by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Sedrick Ostrander, 21, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, was arrested Dec. 3 at 9:16 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Harlee Zeigler, 24, of the 5500 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was arrested Dec. 3 at 2:17 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicole Farrington, 46, of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 3 at 8:25 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Clint Morgan, 39, of the 7900 block of Shady Lake Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 4 at 12:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Natalie Catalan-Lechuga, 29, of the 1500 block of Crescent Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 4 at 12:38 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and driving as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony
Kaz Shenfeld, 30, of the 1000 block of Clayton Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 4 at 3:56 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Heather Wynn, 31, of the 500 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested Dec 4 at 10:04 a.m. by the Auburn City Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Neely, 26, of the 800 block of 836 Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 4 at 7:52 p.m. by the Auburn City Police on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
Christina Blackburn, 35, of the 200 block of South Cooper Street, Kokomo, was arrested Dec. 4 at 11:44 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Samantha Wurzel, 27, of the 100 block of Maxton Drive, Butler, was arrested Dec. 5 at 12:51 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jacob Sorgen, 37, of the 8600 block of Maravilla, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 5 at 12:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brittany Garrett, 32, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 5 at 7:51 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Marcy Hart, 38, of the 5800 block of East C.R. 850N, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 5 at 11:35 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
William Dewert, 54, of the 2100 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 5 at 7:01 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Sean Huff, 23, of the 1000 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 5 at 11:54 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Rudy Combs, 30, of the 400 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 6 at 8:16 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving as a habitual vehicular substance offender.
Brian Phillips, 56, of the 4700 block of West C.R. 700S, Hudson, was arrested Dec. 6 at 9:27 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Michael McDonald, 20, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 6 at 8:44 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Kyle Johnson, 27, of the 300 block of East Madison Street, Goshen, was arrested Dec. 6 at 10:02 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Samuel Grear, 29, of the 300 block of West Wabash Street, Hudson, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Kelham Jr., 36, of the 1200 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 6 at 3:52 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Matthew Burelison, 30, of the 100 block of Lane 285A Crooked Lake, Angola, was arrested Dec. 8 at 2:24 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Heath Poth, 47, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested Dec. 8 at 1:31 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Corey Fugate, 30, of the 600 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 8 at 6:13 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Cohen, 38, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Dec. 8 at 1:07 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.