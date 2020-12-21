AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers has confirmed that it will sell a 1979 Chevrolet ‘A-Team’ Van at its Jan. 23 Scottsdale Auction in Auburn.
The van is one of only six licensed by Universal Studios to Hollywood Productions Inc. to promote the popular TV series throughout the U.S. and Canada from 1983-1987.
The show starred Mr. T and depicted members of a U.S. Army Special Forces unit who fled military prison where they were court-martialed "for a crime they didn't commit.”
The van will sell without reserve, with proceeds benefiting the J. Kruse Education Center, a nonprofit organization providing career pathway development to students and transitioning veterans.
“Instantly recognizable as one of TV’s most iconic vehicles, this is a highly entertaining promotional and exhibition vehicle that would be welcome at shows and events everywhere,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide. “We’re excited to be selling it without reserve at home here in Auburn, along with four additional classics, to benefit such an inspiring national cause.”
Worldwide confirmed earlier this month that its annual Scottsdale Auction will be staged as a live and digital event at its headquarters in Auburn, rather than at the usual Arizona venue. The company said it moved the sale to better serve its customers amid ongoing health and safety concerns.
The boutique sale is now scheduled for Jan. 23 at 1 p.m., with a hand-selected offering of prewar automobiles, classics, sports, exotics and select American muscle cars. Worldwide said 80% of consignments will be offered without reserve.
