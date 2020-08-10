AUBURN — A Kendallville man was pulling “a lighter that looks like a gun” from his pocket when an Auburn Police officer shot him during a traffic stop on July 23 in Auburn, court documents released Monday say.
Trevor A.C. Storey, 41, of the 1300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, is facing charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
In a video hearing Monday afternoon, DeKalb Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown set a bond of $15,000 for Storey to be released from jail, entered a preliminary not-guilty plea and appointed the DeKalb County Public Defender’s office to represent Storey.
An affidavit of probable cause for arresting Storey on the intimidation charge, filed by Indiana State Police Detective S. Michael Carroll, describes the events on the morning of July 23.
At the end of his detailed account, Carroll concluded, “Mr. Storey made an aggressive movement” toward Auburn Police Officer Adam Barton during a lawful traffic stop, “then attempted to pull what looked to be a gun from his pocket, causing Officer Barton to be in fear of his life.”
Barton fired one shot toward the location of the gun, near Storey’s waist, the document says.
The series of events that led to the shooting began when Barton came on duty that day. Fellow officers told him they were “sitting on,” or observing, Storey’s older-model, black motorcycle at a local motel where he was staying, “regarding information of drug dealing and prior gun charges that were pending.”
Later, two Auburn officers saw a woman who was with Storey getting off the motorcycle and handing a bag to a man in a car. The other officer followed the car, while Barton followed Storey’s motorcycle.
The other officer made a traffic stop of a 42-year-old man and allegedly found a bag that contained purported illegal drugs and at least one hypodermic needle, the document says. During the traffic stop, he heard Barton call out “shots fired,” and immediately went to the shooting scene.
Carroll viewed a video from Barton’s police car, which he said is equipped with an older-model camera with no audio.
The detective said the video shows Barton following the motorcycle down several streets. Storey stopped and entered Jim’s Auto Repair at 1822 S. Phillip St., with Barton almost immediately behind him. Storey’s left hand reached down toward his waist. Barton’s gun was out, but pointed at the ground to his side.
The video then shows Storey coming out of the business with his hands raised.
Carroll said Storey looked to make an aggressive move toward Barton, but stopped. Four seconds later, Storey dropped his hands to his waist area. The camera’s view of the lower portion of Storey’s body was obstructed by a white truck parked at the business.
The video shows Barton bringing his gun up and starting to move sideways toward the building, the affidavit says. Barton pointed and shot one time while Storey’s hands were still down at his lower body. Storey fell, while Barton moved to the building for cover.
The witness who was inside the business told Carroll she heard a police officer yell for Storey to raise his hands, repeatedly saying, “Put your hands up.”
She said Storey replied, “No, I’m not going to listen to you, you have a gun pointed at me.” She heard the officer say, “Take your hand out of your pocket, take your hand out of your pocket,” then heard a gunshot.
The witness told Carroll that after the shot, she saw a lighter that looked like a gun on the ground. Carroll wrote that she told him, “If you’re pulling that out of your pocket, it would look like a gun.” The witness also said she understood why the officer would have shot Storey if he were pulling that item out of his pocket.
Five days later, the detective interviewed Barton, who told the detective he attempted to stop Storey’s motorcycle for several traffic infractions as well as operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Barton said he pulled into Jim’s Auto Repair with his lights on. Both occupants of the motorcycle exited the vehicle quickly. Barton exited his vehicle and yelled, “Stop, police,” but Storey ignored him and entered the business.
Barton said he drew his gun based on his prior knowledge regarding Storey.
Barton said he told Storey several times to keep his hands up and remove his hand from his pocket. Storey at first complied, and Barton told Storey to come to him several times, but he refused. Barton said thought Storey was going to run.
According to Barton’s account, Storey then placed his right hand into his pocket and turned his body toward Barton. Storey started to remove an item that looked to be the handle of a revolver from his pocket. The item became held up in his pocket, and Storey put his hand back into his pocket as if to get a better grip on the item. Barton continued to tell him to show his hand and drop the gun.
“At this point, Mr. Storey pulled the gun from his pocket. Officer Barton then fired one shot towards the location of the gun. Officer Barton recalls the gun was a small-caliber revolver,” Carroll said in his affidavit.
“Immediately after the shooting, Officer Barton said he examined the gun close. He described it as having a metal grip with a symbol on it. He said there is a laser pointer and the muzzle appeared hollow. The gun was eventually found to be a look-alike gun that was a lighter,” Carroll wrote.
“Officer Barton recalled being only 3-5 yards from Mr. Storey when this incident occurred. Officer Barton told me he was in fear for his life at the time he shot Mr. Storey, because he thought Mr. Storey was pulling out a gun to use against him,” the detective’s affidavit says.
In an interview also on July 28, Storey told the detective “the lighter looks like a gun and he was, in fact, reaching for it and pulling out of his pocket to light a cigarette, which he alleged was in his mouth but that was not observed on the video,” Carroll said.
In addition to a charge of intimidation, Storey is facing a habitual offender enhancement that could add to his sentence if he is convicted. The enhancement lists six prior felony convictions of Storey, ranging from 1995 to 2105 in Whitley, Noble, DeKalb and Allen counties. None is for a violent offense.
The convictions are for a Whitley County burglary in 1995, dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance in Noble County in 1999, DeKalb County convictions for theft in 2008 and for failure to return to lawful detention in 2009, for maintaining a common nuisance in Allen County in 2012 and for possession of methamphetmine and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle in DeKalb County in 2015.
Storey has additional felony cases pending in DeKalb Superior Court II, with a jury trial scheduled for March 29, 2021. On Monday morning, the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office filed motions to revoke his bond in those cases.
The judge advised Storey that if his bond in the prior cases is revoked, “You will still wind up in jail and you will have wasted your money on bond you post” in the intimidation case. Attorney Kevin Likes of the Public Defender’s Office offered Storey the same advice.
“I understand that, and I probably will not post bond,” Storey replied from the DeKalb County Jail, where he was joining the video hearing.
The judge told Storey the prison sentence for intimidation could range from 6 months to 2 1/2 years, and a habitual offender enhancement could add 2-6 years.
Toward the end of his hearing, Storey told the judge, “I’m just hurting really bad, right now.”
At the start of the hearing, Storey mentioned asking for release from jail based on his medical condition, but nothing further was said about that topic.
The incident in Auburn was the third police-involved shooting in the area since 2018.
In April 2018, police fired and injured Joshua Mumma after he pulled a gun and pointed it at officers during a traffic stop in Garrett. Mumma shot a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department deputy in the hands and during a scuffle, was shot down by a Garrett officer.
Mumma was later convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 80 years in prison.
In November 2019, a Kendallville officer fired and struck a man in a mobile home park in the city after the man allegedly pulled a firearm and pointed it. Faustino Jesus Vasquez allegedly pulled the gun on Kendallville Officer Doug Davis while the officer was responding to a domestic complaint at the residence.
Vasquez is facing a Level 5 felony charge of unlawful possession of a handgun and a Level 6 felony charge of pointing a firearm. His case is still pending in a Noble County court, with a hearing scheduled for September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.