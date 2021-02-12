Enjoying Indiana’s more than 3,000 miles of trails and bikeways is a great way to get fresh air, enjoy the company of friends and family, and take in the sights and sound of nature. These trails help improve the quality of life in our society by promoting healthy lifestyles via recreation and active transportation, and they are economically and environmentally beneficial to our state.
As co-chair of the trails caucus, this year I authored Senate Resolution 7 to acknowledge the ever-increasing value of trails in our state by urging the governor to proclaim 2021 as “Indiana’s Year of the Trails.”
S.R. 7 also encourages all Hoosiers to take advantage of their local and regional trail networks, do their part to further enhance Indiana’s trail networks, and pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to maintaining and enlarging these public amenities.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has been working hard over the past 15 years to improve and grow our trails. Last year, trail use in Indiana increased exponentially, with many months surpassing 50% increases in use.
Trails bring people together, as they not only connect physical locations, but also represent the bonds that create communities. I believe Indiana trails can play a role in connectivity in 2021.
To learn more about Indiana’s trails and find one near you, visit in.gov/dnr/outdoor/ and click on “Find a Trail.”
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
