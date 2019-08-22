AUBURN — Beginning in September, the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and Oak Partners Wealth & Retirement Planning will partner together to provide financial education to the area’s young professionals through a four-part series of workshops over the next year.
The series will be offered through the Chamber’s Young Professionals of DeKalb County group, which is available to area businessmen and businesswomen ages 18-39. Topics to be covered include investing basics, debt reduction, retirement planning, and the importance of having a financial plan. There is no cost to attend.
Financial literacy is just one of the initiatives of the Young Professionals group. Program chair Jenn Gibson wants to provide three main benefits to the members of the group; networking, health and wellness education and financial education. The goal of the group is to have one event each quarter for each of the three initiatives.
“We want to give our young professionals the tools to be the best versions of themselves,” Gibson said. “Getting to know other professionals in the area through networking and providing them with valuable education on health, wellness and finances will allow them to take the next step in their promising careers. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Oak Partners for this initiative. They are great members of our chamber and when we approached them about the idea, they said ‘yes’ immediately.”
“We are always looking for ways to benefit our community,” added Mark VandeVelde, wealth adviser at Oak Partners, “We believe that there is a very strong up-and-coming wave of young professionals in DeKalb County, and if we can help give them the tools that they need to be successful, we are happy to do it. Getting started in their careers on the right foot financially will set these individuals up for long-term success. We love the direction that Jenn is taking this group and we are excited to be a part of it.”
The first of the four workshops will be hosted by Oak Partners on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and will be held on the back patio of the Greenhurst Executive Suites building on North Main Street, which is where the Oak Partners office is located. Networking and cocktails will be from 5:30-6 p.m., with the workshop from 6-7 p.m.
Other workshops will take place Wednesday, Nov. 20, at a location to be determined; Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at a location to be determined; and Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Oak Partners.
Anyone interested in attending the workshops may contact the chamber at 925-2100 or go to the chamber’s website at dekalbchamberpartnership.com to register online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.